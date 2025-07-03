Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 32,285 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $317,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 391,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,461.26. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, Joeben Bevirt sold 472,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $4,635,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Joeben Bevirt sold 101,652 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $677,002.32.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Joeben Bevirt sold 2,349 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $13,600.71.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.