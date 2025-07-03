JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Two Harbors Investments has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($28.53) million. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 745,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investments

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

