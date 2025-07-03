Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 4th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.53 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

