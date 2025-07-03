Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco makes up 3.1% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 26.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Itau Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

