Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,661.88. This represents a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.68. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UWM by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UWM by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $6,602,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

