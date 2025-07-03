iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

