iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

