iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.3%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.