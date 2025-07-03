iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.20 and last traded at $212.20, with a volume of 8355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.34.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,929.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average is $196.90.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 157.9% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.