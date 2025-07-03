iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Stake Increased by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $74.32 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.1405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

