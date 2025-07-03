iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 176,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

