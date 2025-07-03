iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Bought by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.53 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

