iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 293.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,972 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IEF opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.