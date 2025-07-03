Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,260.7% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $516.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $552.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

