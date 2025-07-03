Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Boosted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,882,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,557,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3,690.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

QQQM stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $227.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.