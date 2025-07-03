Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArborFi Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 61,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledgewood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

