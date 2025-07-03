Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.2%

VKI stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

