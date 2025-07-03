Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance
Inv Vk Ca Valu stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.
About Inv Vk Ca Valu
