Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

Inv Vk Ca Valu stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Inv Vk Ca Valu has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

About Inv Vk Ca Valu

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

