Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $223,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 91,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Intel by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 830,668 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 578,447 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 217,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

