Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 20,008 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,545 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $1,332,467.45.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $151.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Twilio by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

