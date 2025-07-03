Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 76,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,005,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,062,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,424,452.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Wednesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 11,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $140,910.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $125,900.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $63,650.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $310,725.00.

On Thursday, May 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $248,085.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $27,080.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 434.15% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.