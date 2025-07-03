Insider Selling: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Sells 195,126 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Free Report) insider Susan Forrester sold 195,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$160,393.57 ($105,522.09).

Plenti Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,311.71.

Plenti Group Company Profile

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

