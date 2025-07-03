Insider Selling: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Sells 195,126 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2025

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLTGet Free Report) insider Susan Forrester sold 195,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total value of A$160,393.57 ($105,522.09).

Plenti Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $151.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 55.39, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,311.71.

Plenti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.