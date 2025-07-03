Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 517 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,837.41. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.47, for a total transaction of $353,353.99.

On Monday, June 16th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $361,522.59.

On Monday, June 9th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $360,866.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.93, for a total transaction of $333,428.81.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.41, for a total transaction of $328,506.97.

On Monday, May 19th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.25, for a total transaction of $324,805.25.

On Thursday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $1,724,226.40.

On Monday, May 12th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.25, for a total transaction of $383,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $359,936.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.54, for a total value of $337,768.32.

META stock opened at $713.57 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $651.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,658,713,000 after buying an additional 6,240,810 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,990,544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

