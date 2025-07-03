Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) SVP Sells $1,264,799.60 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,663,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

