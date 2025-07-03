Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $555,000.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

