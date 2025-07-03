Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $11,624.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,332.16. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patricia Mulroy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $10,984.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Bowman Consulting Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 6th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

