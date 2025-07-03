Insider Selling: Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,053.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -124.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

