Insider Buying: Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($17,105.26).
Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Daniel Raihani bought 300,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,900.00 ($2,565.79).
Voltaic Strategic Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.
About Voltaic Strategic Resources
Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
