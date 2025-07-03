Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases 80,846 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 80,846 shares of Freelancer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,977.66 ($11,169.51).

On Friday, June 6th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 622,526 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$124,505.20 ($81,911.32).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 461,363 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$92,272.60 ($60,705.66).

On Friday, May 30th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 25,641 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$5,000.00 ($3,289.47).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 10,781 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$2,048.39 ($1,347.63).

On Tuesday, April 1st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 125,733 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,631.94 ($14,889.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

