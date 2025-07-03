Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) Shares Purchased by Cannon Advisors Inc.

Cannon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

