Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stake Lowered by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

