ING Group (NYSE:ING) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 2745266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in ING Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ING Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

