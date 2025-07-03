Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.88) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.80). 496,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 808,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 986 ($13.46).

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -925.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 931.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 860.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Indivior news, insider Juliet Thompson bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,388 ($18.95) per share, for a total transaction of £26,719 ($36,486.41). Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

