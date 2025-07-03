Impact Investors Inc Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Impact Investors Inc lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $22,114,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Visa Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $353.99 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $653.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

