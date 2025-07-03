Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $256.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

