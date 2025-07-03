Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,956 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.8%

COF opened at $218.97 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $219.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.04. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

