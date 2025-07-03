Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 850 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Shares of OKE opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

