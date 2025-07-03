Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 20,631 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

