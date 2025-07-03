Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enersys were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Enersys by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 197.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 937.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enersys alerts:

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $89.93 on Thursday. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Insider Activity

In other Enersys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enersys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.