Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,526 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.03.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

