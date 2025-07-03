Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,208 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Chart Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Chart Industries Stock Up 3.4%

GTLS stock opened at $168.17 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

