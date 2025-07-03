Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 452,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000. Huntington Bancshares makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,717.28. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

