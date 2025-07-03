Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

