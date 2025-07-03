Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.61.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

