Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

