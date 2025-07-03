Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $87,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 253,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Mativ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 226,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mativ by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 943,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shruti Singhal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,630.08. The trade was a 241.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,163.20. This represents a 48.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mativ Price Performance

Mativ stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $19.96.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $484.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.88%.

Mativ Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

