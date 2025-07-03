Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.
About Intel
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
