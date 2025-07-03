Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Sells $914,050.00 in Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $183.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.20.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

