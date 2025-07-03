Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 2371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 3.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

