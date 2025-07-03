Holcombe Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Holcombe Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,509,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

